Bamco Inc. NY Buys 161,162 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 102.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,162 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.