Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 15,720 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMC opened at $165.27 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $77.84 and a 52-week high of $175.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.09 and a 200 day moving average of $147.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

