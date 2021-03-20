bAlpha (BALPHA) Hits Market Cap of $9.43 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 56.4% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,304.34 or 0.02183302 BTC on exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.67 or 0.00453074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00141458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00060937 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.39 or 0.00660170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00075351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 7,227 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

