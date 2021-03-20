Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.

BLDP stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

