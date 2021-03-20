Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,211 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.46.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

