Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 215.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mercury General worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.