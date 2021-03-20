Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 244,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.