Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RFEM opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.61. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $78.24.

