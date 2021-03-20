Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 938 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.49 and a 52-week high of $88.13.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.