Baader Bank Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.14 ($34.29).

ETR JEN opened at €28.12 ($33.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 52-week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.90.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

