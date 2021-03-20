B90 (LON:B90) Shares Gap Up to $11.65

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.65 ($0.15), but opened at GBX 12.20 ($0.16). B90 shares last traded at GBX 30.60 ($0.40), with a volume of 16,922,399 shares traded.

B90 Company Profile (LON:B90)

B90 Holdings PLC engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino product. It is also involved in the provision of marketing activities for other online gaming companies. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

