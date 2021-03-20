AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. AXT posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,970 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,886. AXT has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $541.44 million, a P/E ratio of -436.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

