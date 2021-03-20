AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,222 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

