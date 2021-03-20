Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) shares dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.23 and last traded at $132.81. Approximately 742,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 780,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.23.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average of $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total value of $535,197.95. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $588,411.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,640.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $53,488,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Avalara by 966.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 387,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

