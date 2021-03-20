AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,612 shares of company stock worth $63,165,740. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,324.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,339.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,185.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,351.74.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.