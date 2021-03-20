Audius Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.71 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Audius has a total market cap of $181.75 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00457067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00066549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00140298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.00659838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00074817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

