ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 9th

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $50.53 on Friday. ATN International has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $79.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $803.33 million, a P/E ratio of -252.65 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

