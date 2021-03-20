Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 6.3%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $219.15 and last traded at $219.28. 1,490,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,413,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Get Atlassian alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -121.04, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.