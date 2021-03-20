Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.34

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 3537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at $220,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 164,496 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.