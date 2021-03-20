Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlantia in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of ATASY opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 1.25. Atlantia has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

