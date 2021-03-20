Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.85. 2,264,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,902,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Laidlaw lowered their price objective on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $458.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. Analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 17.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Athenex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 915,103 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 677,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Athenex by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

