Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.38

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 4351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CJS Securities raised Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $580.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Astronics by 2,611.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 933,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Astronics by 1,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 808,015 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Astronics by 495.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 262,800 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

