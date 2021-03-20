Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

TSE AOT opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$294.81 million and a P/E ratio of -34.19.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

