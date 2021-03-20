Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $176.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.29.

ASND stock opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.47 and a 200 day moving average of $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $3,866,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,558.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

