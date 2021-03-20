Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Asana’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASAN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 6,200 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,539 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,833,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

