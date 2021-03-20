Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.55 and last traded at $66.68. Approximately 496,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 500,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Arvinas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arvinas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.