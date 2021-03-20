Arnnon Geshuri Sells 350 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -133.55 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.26. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.13 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

