Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $6.05. Armata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 997 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 4,285,935 shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,929,288.75. 65.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $109.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

