Ark Price Hits $1.62 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002771 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $207.46 million and $23.32 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005039 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,849,504 coins and its circulating supply is 127,728,607 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.