Ark (ARK) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Ark has a total market cap of $198.80 million and $35.36 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005341 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,849,504 coins and its circulating supply is 127,728,607 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.