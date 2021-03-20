Ares Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Ares Management LLC cut its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini comprises about 0.0% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 206,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 926,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,038. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $913.40 million, a PE ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

