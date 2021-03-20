Ares Management LLC Has $19.93 Million Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 173.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373,427 shares during the quarter. Barings BDC accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBDC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Barings BDC by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 868,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 124.59%.

BBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

