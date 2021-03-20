Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

ARES opened at $54.20 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.57%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $12,509,738.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,040 shares of company stock worth $27,950,301 in the last 90 days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

