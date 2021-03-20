Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $12.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 145,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,943 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,758. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $478.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

