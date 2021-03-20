Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.44 and last traded at $72.88. Approximately 648,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 503,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.30.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $427,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $4,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,711,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,611,000 after buying an additional 570,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

