Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Archrock by 1,325.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the third quarter worth $100,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

