Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.37

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 24044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,967,000 after buying an additional 532,513 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,499,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,867,000 after buying an additional 94,867 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after buying an additional 819,660 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 818,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,753,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

