Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.91 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $16.91 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00051440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00631678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069095 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024291 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00034663 BTC.

Arcblock is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

