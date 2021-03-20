ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.91. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 33,588 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

About ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

