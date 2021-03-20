ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $2.22. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 164,459 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.
