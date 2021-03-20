ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $2.22. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 164,459 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 529,252 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 227,364 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

