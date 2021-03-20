Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jonestrading began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 520,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

