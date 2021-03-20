Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,763,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,093,781 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.4% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,347,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $119.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

