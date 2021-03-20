Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is NWK Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.7% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $123.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

