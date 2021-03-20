Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Appian were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Appian by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

APPN opened at $151.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -275.75 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average of $132.90. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

