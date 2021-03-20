Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

APO stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

