Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AOZOY stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Aozora Bank has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

