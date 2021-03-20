Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AOZOY stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Aozora Bank has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.
