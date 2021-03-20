Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.29. 1,284,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,734. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of -173.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,367 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,346,000 after buying an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

