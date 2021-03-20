Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $118.14

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.14 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 136.60 ($1.78), with a volume of 361,748 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £244.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

