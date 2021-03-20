Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Acquires 98,800 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 7.5% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $263,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $175,531,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.23.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,120.95. 811,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,263.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1,105.47. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.99, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

