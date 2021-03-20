Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 25.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHDN opened at $240.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.51.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

